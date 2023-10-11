TB12 is closing its Foxborough, Massachusetts store as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and trainer Alex Guerrero are dissolving their business partnership, according to WEEI.com. In a message to their clientele, Joseph Koudelka, the store's head body coach, revealed the store is moving to Franklin, Massachusetts and will be rebranded under the named TBRx, which stands for "Total Body Recovery."

The new location is going to accept clients from their Foxborough store, in addition to other locations. The Foxborough location is slated to close on Oct. 20, while the Boston location already closed in May after over three years of operation.

Brady is now being listed as a client on TBRx's company website.

WEEI.com also reports that Brady and Guerrero are no longer business partners, but remains friends, according to Ben Volin of The Boston Globe. Volin does add that something appears to be happening with the TB12 business. If patrons go to the "Store Locator" on the TB12 website, they weren't able to search for a location.

It's worth noting Brady and Guerrero both sat courtside at Game 1 of the WNBA Finals in Las Vegas.

TB12 was run by Brady and Guerrero, and they opened stores in cities like Boston, Foxborough, Los Angeles, New York City and Tampa. The stores focus on health and performance, as well as selling fitness products.

Brady is currently enjoying a year away from the gridiron after announcing his retirement following the 2022 NFL season.