Tom Brady continues his reign as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, as father time has not yet caught up to the future Hall of Famer. Brady just wrapped up an impressive regular season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, finishing in the top three in the league in passing yards and passing touchdowns en route to the Buccaneers' first playoff berth in 13 years.

Brady finished the season tied for second in the NFL with 40 touchdown passes, becoming the first 40-year-old quarterback in the history of the NFL to reach the 40 pass touchdown mark in a season. Brady is also just the fifth quarterback to reach 40 touchdown passes in a season twice, joining Aaron Rodgers, Peyton Manning, Drew Brees and Dan Marino on that list. He's the second player to throw for 40 touchdown passes for two different teams (2007 New England Patriots, 2020 Tampa Bay Buccaneers), joining Manning in that rare territory (2004 Indianapolis Colts, 2013 Denver Broncos).

He finished the 2020 season completing 65.7% of his passes for 4,633 yards with 40 touchdowns to 12 interceptions and a passer rating of 102.2. The 40 touchdown passes were Brady's most since 2007, and the 4,633 passing yards were the most Brady has had in a season since 2015 (4,770 yards).

The 4,633 passing yards and 40 touchdowns are the most for player aged 40 or older, as Brady broke his own record for passing yards (4,577) and Brett Favre's passing record for touchdown passes (33) for a player age 40 or older. Brady has 17,622 passing yards since turning 40, the most in NFL history (Warren Moon is second with 7,148). Brady's 125 touchdown passes are the most for a player age 40 or older (Drew Brees is second with 51) and his 47 wins since turning 40 are the most in NFL history (Brees and Favre are tied for second with 17).

Brady has won 11-plus games in 11 consecutive seasons and isn't showing any signs of slowing down. At 43, Brady is still one of the NFL's top quarterbacks.