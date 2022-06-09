Few players in the NFL can rival an offseason like the past one Tom Brady experienced. Brady first retired from football only to return to play quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 40 days later.

Amid reports of an ownership role with the Miami Dolphins, Brady then decided to sign on with Fox Sports to be their No. 1 color commentator for NFL games after his playing days have concluded. In between, Bruce Arians retired and Todd Bowles became the head coach of the Buccaneers.

Brady, who is in the final season of his contract with the Buccaneers, didn't deny he had conversations with Miami as he discussed his playing future.

"I've had a lot of conversations with a lot of people, as I've had for the past three or four years in my career, about different opportunities when I'm done playing football," Brady said to reporters Thursday. "I kind of made a decision of what I'd like to do. I'll get to be in the game of football.

"The most important thing is where I'm at now and what I hope to do for this team. That's been my commitment, to this team and this organization."

Miami had plans to pursue Sean Payton as its next head coach and Brady to become a minority owner of the team and eventually play quarterback for Payton. The New Orleans Saints declined the request from the Dolphins to talk to Payton and Brady was still under contract with the Buccaneers. If the Saints had allowed the move, both teams would have had to agree to compensation if Miami were to hire Payton.

Tom Brady TB • QB • 12 CMP% 67.5 YDs 5316 TD 43 INT 12 YD/Att 7.39 View Profile

Whether Brady has plans to play for the Dolphins -- or any team -- after the 2022 season are up in the air. Brady has reportedly signed a 10-year, $375 deal with Fox Sports, which will take effect once he retires. Brady didn't give any indication when he'll walk away from playing the game either.

"It's been so much fun for me to come to this organization two years ago. It's been almost two-and-a-half years now," Brady said. "It's been an incredible part of my football journey, but it's not over. I still have a lot to accomplish.

"I got a long life ahead, and if there's a lot of fun things to do ahead. I'm looking forward to what's ahead in football. At the same time, none of us are promised much other than what we have now. This is the current moment and I'm really excited about going out there and trying to compete."

There's a chance Brady could play at age 46, which he'll turn in August 2023. With the broadcast deal waiting, Brady may decide he's accomplished everything he could in the NFL. Whenever Brady does decide to hang it up, it will be when he's ready to move on to the next stage of his life.

Even in his mid-40s, Brady won't give any indication when that will be.

"It's very challenging when you're 43 or 44 because there's a lot of other things that are pressing and a lot of other things that are really important in your life," Brady said. "Like your kids and your wife and different relationships, and things are always taking a backseat to football. That's just how it's gone for me.

"So it's challenging. I've got to work through those things. It's part of what's challenging about things that's happening in your life, different decisions you make. I have a great life, I have zero complaints about it, I just try to do the best I can do."