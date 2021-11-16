This year in the NFL we have seen blowouts, surprising wins and what many would call "upsets." But seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady says there are no such thing as upsets in the league. His comments come after the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Washington Football Team, 29-19, despite being 10-point favorites.

Brady talked about it on his podcast "Let's Go", explaining why he does not believe in the concept of upsets.

The 44-year-old began saying, "There were a lot of quote-unquote 'upsets' last week. Yeah, you could consider some upsets because there's some teams that have consistently proven that they can play better over a period of time."

Brady continued, saying:

"But on any given week, if you play less than what you're capable, and another team plays more consistently than what they've shown, there's always an opportunity to lose. It's just the way it is. Every time you take the field, there's a chance to lose. It's not like a lot of other sports. Let's say the 100-meter dash, where you're clearly faster than the whole field. I don't know how often you get upset when you're clearly faster than everyone else."

He said there are many factors that can contribute to having a difficult time winning, and that can happen no matter who you face.

"You may have consistently played better through the course of the season, but if you throw the ball and throw interceptions, if you commit penalties, if you get behind by 10 points in the first quarter, it's going to be a hard day," he said. "I don't care who you play. You could play Tampa Bay High School, and we're going to have a hard time beating those guys."

Brady is facing an old foe, the New York Giants, this week. The Bucs are expected to win (the Bucs are an 11-point favorite, per Caesars Sportsbook), but even if they lose it won't be an upset in TB12's eyes.