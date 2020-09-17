It's not every day you hear a future Hall of Famer like Tom Brady get called out by his coach after a loss, but that's exactly what happened on Sunday. Following Tampa Bay's 34-23 loss to New Orleans, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians made sure to mention during his postgame press conference that Brady made multiple mistakes against the Saints.

That coaching style might work with some players, but Arians shouldn't be treating Brady like that, at least that's the opinion of Brett Favre. If anyone knows what kind of situation Brady is currently in, it's Favre, who also switched teams late in his career. During his Sirius XM radio show this week, Favre said Arians was "barking up the wrong tree" by calling out Brady.

"I think the last person you want to call out after the first game of the year is Tom Brady," Favre said Tuesday, via ESPN.com. "Now, maybe they had a mutual truce going into the game, going into the season, 'Hey, I'm going to be hard on you. I want the guys to know we're going to treat you the same even though technically I'm not, so are you OK with it?' If they have that truce, great. If not, I think you are barking up the wrong tree."

If the two don't have an understanding, Favre said Arians' public criticisms could quickly lead to problems in Tampa Bay.

"Dissension could easily enter quickly," Favre said. "Maybe the Saints didn't do anything that they were not ready for other than we didn't protect very well, Tom gets hit a couple of times, you get a little jittery, it happens."

After the loss, Arians blamed both of Brady's interceptions on the quarterback, although he did end up slightly backtracking the next day. On Monday, Arians said Brady was only at fault for one of the interceptions. From Favre's standpoint, Arians should have taken a softer approach and just blamed the loss on everyone.

"I don't care if he's 43, or 33 or 21," Favre said of Brady being criticized. "Say collectively, 'We've gotta play better, from quarterback to kicker, we've gotta play better, we've gotta coach better. In order to get where we want to go, that's what we're gonna have to do.' And leave it at that."

Arians was actually asked about Favre's comments on Wednesday.

"Tom and I are fine. I don't really care what other people think. So it's just what he and I think," Arians said. "We left the stadium fine. We showed up today fine. There ain't nothin' to talk about."

Arians promised this offseason that Brady would be treated like every other player and that the quarterback would get cussed out like every other player. So far, Arians appears to have delivered on the promise. Although Brady and Arians appear to be getting along now, things could get more interesting if Tampa Bay loses another game or two over the next two weeks. After a shortened offseason, it wasn't a surprised that the underdog Buccaneers lost to New Orleans, but it will be a surprise if they lose to Carolina in Week 2 or at Denver in Week 3.