You'll be hearing Tom Brady's name a lot over the next two weeks and that's because the Buccaneers quarterback is headed to his NFL-record 10th Super Bowl. Of course, there is one big difference between this trip and his first nine and that's the fact that he led an NFC team to the big game, which makes Brady just the second quarterback in NFL history to make the Super Bowl out of both conferences.

Brady earned his latest trip to the Super Bowl by throwing for 280 yards and three touchdowns in Tampa Bay's 31-26 win over the Packers in Sunday's NFC Championship. Brady now joins Craig Morton as the only other quarterback in NFL history to make the Super Bowl as a starter in both conferences.

Not only did Brady join Morton in the NFL-record book, but he also became just the fourth quarterback ever to lead multiple teams to the Super Bowl. Besides Brady and Morton, there's also Kurt Warner (Rams, Cardinals) and Peyton Manning (Colts, Broncos).

Of that group, Brady will now be looking to match Manning, who is currently the only quarterback in NFL history to have won a Super Bowl as the starter for multiple teams. Manning won a Lombardi Trophy with both the Colts and Broncos. Manning went 2-2 in four Super Bowl appearances. Brady has a 6-3 career record with the Patriots and will have the chance to improve upon that with the Buccaneers.

As for Morton, not only was he the starting quarterback for the Cowboys in Super Bowl V -- a 16-13 loss to the Colts -- but he also started AGAINST the Cowboys in a Super Bowl. Seven years after his initial appearance in the big game, Morton led the Broncos to Super Bowl XII, where they would lose 27-10 to Dallas.

Morton did win one Super Bowl ring with the Cowboys in his career (Super Bowl VI), but he wasn't the starter in the game. Roger Staubach went 10-0 as a starter in 1971 and led the Cowboys to a Super Bowl win over the Dolphins.

Brady has a chance to become the first quarterback to win a Super Bowl in both conferences. The Super Bowl will be played at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, which means the Buccaneers will become the first team in NFL history to play the big game at their home stadium.

Super Bowl LV kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS.