Tom Brady managed to go nearly a month without talking to the media, but that string finally came to an end over the weekend following the Buccaneers' 27-10 preseason loss to the Colts on Saturday.

Brady's postgame press conference with reporters marked the first time since Aug. 1 that he's done an interview, and as you can imagine, everyone had a lot of questions for him.

Just to do a quick refresher, here's what we've learned about Brady since that Aug. 1 interview:

That's three teams that Brady may have wanted to play for instead of the Buccaneers. Brady has obviously been following all the news about him over the past four weeks, and he finally responded to the speculation that he was looking to play somewhere besides Tampa Bay.

"I read all these stories about all these different places I was supposed to go or could have gone, and I'm like, 'I only was going to go to one place, which was here,'" Brady told the media on Saturday. "I think this whole organization knows that and all the conversations we've had over a period of time, I chose the right place for me."

Brady may have chosen the right place -- after all, he won a Super Bowl -- but that doesn't necessarily mean they were his first choice. Either way, Brady does sound grateful that he ended up in Tampa Bay.

"I think since I came to this organization, it's been amazing," Brady said. "It's just been an amazing experience for me to come to this place and be as supported as I have over a long period of time."

Brady also went out of his way to thank multiple people in the organization including co-owner Joel Glazer, general manager Jason Licht along with former coach Bruce Arians and current coach Todd Bowles.

"I'm very proud of the effort that everyone's put in to make the relationship work," Brady said. "Joel has been amazing. Jason's a great friend of mine -- Bruce, Todd, all the coaches -- it's been an amazing relationship and I'm very grateful to everybody for allowing me to come down here and experience this part of my football life which, I look back, it would probably be incomplete had I not had it. I'm happy I've had it."

Brady may eventually reveal how close he came to signing with another team that wasn't the Buccaneers, but for now, it doesn't appear to be a topic that he's too interested in talking about. The 45-year-old also answered a question about his 11-day absence and you can read more about that by clicking here.