Tom Brady returned to the football field this week after an 11-day absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady made his preseason debut in the exhibition finale Saturday, finishing 6 of 8 for 44 yards in his lone series -- consisting of just 11 plays.

That was enough for Brady to get the game reps he needs to get ready for the regular season. Every preseason Brady was healthy, he played in at least one of the exhibition games. That's why Brady wasn't concerned when he left Tampa Bay for nearly two weeks.

He wasn't making up for lost time.

"Everyone has different situations they're dealing with and we all have unique challenges to our lives," Brady said after Saturday's preseason finale against the Indianapolis Colts. "I'm 45-years old, man. There's a lot of shit going on, so you just have to try and figure out life the best you can. You know, it's a continuous process."

Brady didn't play the first two preseason games, which was part of his extended absence from the team. The future Hall of Fame quarterback was reportedly on vacation to the Bahamas with his wife, Gisele, during his absence. Of course, Brady has neither confirmed nor denied where he actually was.

If there was any concern over Brady would be rusty after his disappearance, his 20-yard pass to Julio Jones that led to a field goal on his lone series denied any possibility of that. The Buccaneers opener is 15 days away, plenty of time for Brady to play at a high level to start the year.

"I feel good. I've played football for a long time. I'm pretty good at it," Brady said. "Doesn't take me long for me to remember how to play it."