As we enter Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season, two players from the San Francisco 49ers are among the favorites to win MVP: Quarterback Brock Purdy, and running back Christian McCaffrey. A non-quarterback hasn't won NFL MVP since 2012, and sure enough, Purdy is the heavy favorite to win this year at -230, per Caesars Sportsbook. McCaffrey has the third-shortest odds at +550 behind Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (+525).

The star running back joined Tom Brady to talk ball on a recent episode of his "Let's Go!" podcast, and the GOAT said that McCaffrey is "definitely" the MVP favorite in his opinion.

"I remember the first time I actually got a glimpse of Christian was in the Rose Bowl," Brady said, via NBC Sports. "He caught an angle pass against Iowa and ran for about a 75-yard touchdown. I was like, 'Well, they're not gonna catch him!' … He was a dynamic player then. He is a dynamic player now, and I think all of what he's done this year is a lot what he's done in the past. It's a different team with some different opportunities and they've been really dynamic on offense."

Christian McCaffrey SF • RB • #23 Att 244 Yds 1292 TD 13 FL 2 View Profile

While every player would likely choose a Super Bowl ring over an MVP award, Brady asked McCaffrey if it would be special to win that award considering the rough offseason the running back position had as a whole.

"Well, I appreciate you saying that, man. That means a lot," McCaffrey told Brady. "I don't get into all the award stuff, but to your point, I just think even being in the conversation is an honor, and specifically for that reason and the timing of it with running backs and some of the stuff, and I think when you look at the history of the NFL and running backs and where we're at now. Every position other than a couple at some point has kind of had their dips as far as the market goes, and part of it is just fighting against the franchise tag and fighting against different things going on around the league.

"But, you know, I don't know if that's why it feels good. It does feel good. Obviously, there's still a lot of football left and that's really where my mind's at. But it's cool to see a lot of the other running backs who are having a lot of success as well. … I look at guys around the league who are continuing to have success and that motivates me and continues to push me to compete with them. But also at the same time it's great for the position."

Brock Purdy SF • QB • #13 CMP% 69.8 YDs 3795 TD 29 INT 7 YD/Att 9.88 View Profile

Brady told McCaffrey that he has an NFL MVP vote this year, and while it sounds like the legend is leaning towards McCaffrey, the running back told Brady to vote for his quarterback.

"Well, vote for Brock, man. That guy deserves it, man," McCaffrey said. "I know, obviously you respect that. He's been unbelievable for this team and I hate when I hear people say anything negative, 'Oh, he's just a system quarterback.' Everyone's a system quarterback. That's part of what being a quarterback is in my eyes. I mean, I don't know much about the position. I try to stay in my lane and just try to get open and block and do all the other things. But I mean, when you play within a system that's about all you can ask for. And then occasionally you make the plays outside of the X's and O's and that's all he's done all year. So he gets my vote."

McCaffrey leads the league in scrimmage yards this season with 1,801, and is tied for the NFL lead in touchdowns with 20. After each week of the 2023 season, McCaffrey has led the NFL in rushing yards. He has an opportunity to become the first player in 28 years and just the fourth since the 1970 merger to lead the NFL in rushing after every week of a full season. The three other players were O.J. Simpson, Walter Payton and Emmitt Smith. All three won MVP.