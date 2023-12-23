PHILADELPHIA -- The entire NFL world is surprised a rookie undrafted free agent quarterback named Tommy DeVito is holding his own. DeVito's college teammate may be one of the few that could see his hard work paying off.

Philadelphia Eagles safety Sydney Brown wasn't just a teammate of DeVito at the University of Illinois. They hung out on a regular basis, long before the nickname "Tommy Cutlets" came into existence.

"We knew him as the Italian kid (laughing)," Brown said at the NovaCare Complex Friday. "We used to hang out all the time. There was a group of guys, him, my brother (Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown), a few others on the team, and we would hang out a lot. That's my dude."

Brown and DeVito played together for one season at Illinois in 2022. A transfer from Syracuse, DeVito had a program record for completion percentage in a season (69.6%), throwing 15 touchdowns to four interceptions while also rushing for six scores.

Unlike Brown, DeVito was an afterthought come the NFL Draft. Brown was a third-round pick by the Eagles while DeVito went undrafted, despite 14 quarterbacks selected. DeVito ended up signing with the New York Giants, but didn't make the roster out of training camp -- signing with the practice squad.

"This was a talented class of quarterbacks. Quarterback was one of those positions -- if you're not early you were gonna slide all the way late to undrafted,'' Brown said of DeVito. "That was just his situation and I think it worked out for the best."

DeVito only got his opportunity because of a season-ending knee injury to Daniel Jones and a rib injury to Tyrod Taylor. The Giants had no other choice but to elevate DeVito and start him. Their lost season became exciting under DeVito, thanks to his play and the team putting together a string of victories.

The Giants are 3-2 with DeVito as a starter, as DeVito was a victory away from becoming the first undrafted rookie quarterback in NFL history to win four straight starts before falling to the New Orleans Saints last week. DeVito has completed 64.4% of his passes for 1,032 yards with eight touchdowns to three interceptions for a 91.5 passer rating this season.

"I'm not surprised," Brown said on DeVito's accomplishments. "Anyone that came from Illinois (this year) has made a splash in their own way. He's taking advantage of the opportunity. He's the type of guy that's an extreme competitor -- and he's just riding with it.

"It's impressive what he's done. Everybody seemed surprised, but I'm not. He's dedicated to the game and he loves what he does. That's it. It's just passion coming out of him and he's respecting the game."

Playing for the Giants has been an easy transition for DeVito, according to Brown. Growing up in New Jersey and staying at your childhood home pays dividends, even though Brown has never been to DeVito's house -- yet.

"He's in his home city, he feels comfortable. I think that's something that goes unnoticed as well," Brown said. "He's with his family and I'm sure it's back to high school (for him). I can't say it's any different than that.

"It's cool. He's doing what he's supposed to. He's got a bright future."

Brown admitted him and DeVito are probably going to exchange jerseys after the Christmas Day showdown between the Eagles and Giants, having a momento from his friend hanging in his locker like his veteran teammates.

At this time last year, Brown and DeVito were training together for the NFL combine. Both their lives have changed for the better.

"His PP checks are going pretty darn good. He's probably making as much as a first-round draft pick (laughing), Brown said. "That's awesome what he's doing."