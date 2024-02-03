With hundreds of Super Bowl 58 prop bets available, bettors will have to sift through their best options for the 2024 Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers. With the game on Sunday, February 11, Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce will be popular for Super Bowl player props. Since Week 1, Kelce has racked up 116 receptions for 1,246 yards. In the 2024 NFL playoffs, Kelce has caught 23 passes for 262 yards, an 11.4 average, and three touchdowns.

Top Travis Kelce prop bets this year include his over-under for receiving yards at 68.5 and the odds he will score a touchdown in the 2024 Super Bowl. There are also Travis Kelce odds for number of receptions and longest reception. Before you lock in any Super Bowl prop bets for Travis Kelce, you need to see what the proven SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since inception. The model enters the 2024 Super Bowl on an incredible 185-130 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 39-22 roll on top-rated picks since Week 7 of last season and is on an 8-1 roll on top-rated picks since Week 15 of this season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up. Now, it has set its sights on Travis Kelce Super Bowl props and locked in its picks here.

Top Travis Kelce prop bet picks for Chiefs vs. 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII

One of the Kelce prop bets the model recommends: Kelce goes over 6.5 receptions with some room to spare. Kelce has been trending that direction this whole season. During the regular season, Kelce topped that number in six games, but has bettered that number in each of Kansas City's three postseason games. In fact, in the AFC Championship Game at Baltimore, he caught 11 passes for 116 yards and a score.

Although San Francisco's defense has been stout this season, it allowed two Detroit receivers well over that number in the NFC Championship Game. Tight end Sam LaPorta caught nine passes for 97 yards, while wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown had seven catches for 87 yards. The model is projecting that Kelce reaches 77 yards receiving, making the over the clear-cut choice on this prop. See all of the model's Travis Kelce Super Bowl 58 prop bets here.

How to make Travis Kelce 2024 Super Bowl prop bets for Chiefs vs. 49ers

The model is also high on several additional Travis Kelce Super Bowl prop bets, including one that pays plus-money. You can only see the model's Super Bowl 58 prop bets at SportsLine.

Which Travis Kelce Super Bowl prop bet pays out plus-money, and what other Super Bowl 58 prop bets does the model love for the big game? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Super Bowl 58 prop bets, all from the model that's up well over $7,000 on top-rated NFL picks, and find out.