Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is universally regarded as one of the best to play his position. The sure-handed stalwart has an opportunity to enhance his legacy on Sunday when the Chiefs meet the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58, Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on CBS and Paramount+. During the regular season, Kelce finished second among tight ends in receiving yards with 984. His San Francisco counterpart, George Kittle, led the regular season with 1,020 yards at the tight end position.

Now, with the Lombardi trophy at stake and the Chiefs seeking third championship in the past five years, Kelce could play a key role in an offense led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes that has little in the way of upper-tier personnel at the wide receiver position.

Top Travis Kelce prop bet picks for Chiefs vs. 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII

One of the Kelce prop bets the model recommends: Kelce goes over 6.5 receptions. The model simulated Super Bowl 58 10,000 times and projected Kelce for 7.2 receptions Sunday.

This projection could be in part because of the defensive splits from the San Francisco defense that suggest the 49ers are prone to giving up ample production to opposing tight ends.

In their two playoff games, the 49ers have given up 17 combined receptions to tight ends from the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions. In the 24-21 divisional round win over Green Bay, rookie tight ends Luke Musgrave and Tucker Kraft combined for seven receptions and a touchdown. The following week in the NFC Championship Game, Lions rookie standout Sam LaPorta led the Lions in receptions with nine and receiving yards with 96.

Other tight ends have scorched the San Francisco defense as well. In Week 15 of the regular season, Cardinals tight end Trey McBride had 10 catches for 102 yards. See all of the model's Travis Kelce Super Bowl 58 prop bets here.

