CBS Sports announcer Ian Eagle is clearly plugged into pop culture and showed it by making an elite reference during Sunday's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars. Travis Kelce is rumored to be dating singer Taylor Swift, so Eagle snuck in a song reference during the Chiefs star tight end's third-quarter touchdown.

When Kelce, born in 1989, caught a touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes, Eagle said, "Kelce finds a blank space for the score."

Eagle is a confirmed Swiftie.

It was Kelce's regular season debut after missing Week 1 due to injury, and he was ready for it, shaking off any offseason rust. He scored the first Chiefs touchdown of the second half, making it 14-6 Kansas City. Kelce knows the end zone all too well, as the score was the 70th touchdown of his career.

Kelce forgot that the Jaguars defense existed when he caught the nine-yard pass from Mahomes. It seems the connection between Kelce and Mahomes will forever and always be successful. The last time the two teamed up for a TD was in their Super Bowl LVII win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Chiefs went on to win 17-9 and the team can breathe a sigh of relief after bouncing back from last week's loss to the Detroit Lions. Everything has changed for the Chiefs from Week 1 to Week 2, earning their first win of the season on Sunday and I can imagine there was a lot of happiness in the locker room after the victory.

Neither Kelce or Swift have confirmed their dating status, but the two-time Super Bowl champion does seem to be a fan. He attended her popular Eras Tour and made a friendship bracelet, a tradition for fans at her concert, with his number on it to hand to her.

Kelce did not get to see Swift before or after her concert because she is on vocal rest outside of her performances. He jokingly mentioned he was "butthurt" that he never got to give the Grammy winner his bracelet.

When asked about his brother's relationship status, his brother, Eagles star center Jason Kelce, would not comment on whether Travis was dating the pop star.

Kelce missed the team's opening game with a knee injury, but now that he is back he can expect some more Swift references to be made around him.

Kelce showed up to EverBank Stadium in style and the end game was a win for the tight end.

Next week, the Chiefs get to stay, stay, stay at home and host the Chicago Bears, where they'll look to improve to 2-1. Then in Week 4, the Jets will be saying "welcome to New York" as they host the defending champions.

Kelce is hoping to help the Chiefs become the last great American dynasty and win another Super Bowl, which would seal that status.