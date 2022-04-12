Trevor Lawrence is getting a fresh start with the Jacksonville Jaguars in his second season in the league, yet it feels like a rookie year of sorts for the 2021 No. 1 overall pick. After the Urban Meyer fallout that contributed to Lawrence's disastrous rookie season, Lawrence gets another opportunity to prove he can succeed in the league with Doug Pederson developing him.

Pederson has said he's treating 2022 as a rookie season for Lawrence, yet this isn't a rebuild or a teardown for the young quarterback. Lawrence is basically starting over at quarterback under Pederson's tutelage -- not in the way one would view it.

"I wouldn't say starting over. (But) in some ways, yeah," Lawrence said at Jaguars minicamp Tuesday. "I wouldn't say everyone, but most of the coaches are new, still have a couple that carried over. But I would say just from an energy and morale boost, it does feel like starting over in a good way.

"There's a lot of positivity in the locker room, the building, a lot of energy which has been great. But I'll say, I think it's important to just kind of learn from last year and always not necessarily think about that all the time, you don't want to think about the bad things, but you want to use what you learned and not make the same mistakes especially as individuals, as players. Things that went right, went wrong, we all have things we can get better at.

"For me, I learned so much I wouldn't say it's like starting over because I'm thankful for those things I learned. I don't want to start over. I want to keep those in my back pocket. So, stuff like that, I think it's a good way to look at it and I think guys are doing that."

Lawrence finished his rookie season completing 59.6% of his passes for 3,641 yards with 12 touchdowns to 17 interceptions (71.9 rating). Of the 31 qualified quarterbacks, Lawrence was 29th in completion percentage, 31st in touchdown percentage (2.0%), 24th in interception percentage (2.8%), 31st in yards per attempt (6.0), and 30th in quarterback rating.

Pederson, a former NFL quarterback and Super Bowl-winning head coach himself, is working on building an offensive line and improving the wide receiver position around Lawrence. He'll also be working on his mechanics while installing a new offense in the process.

Lawrence is right. He's starting over in a good way.

"I think that's big when you know your coach has been there, he's been in your shoes, he's played quarterback. And

then too having that success at this level as a head coach, he's won a Super Bowl, you've seen his run with the Eagles, all those things," Lawrence said. "Being able to lean on that for him to help us is huge.

"Obviously, that's the goal is to win a Super Bowl and that's going to remain the goal until we get there. So, having someone that's done it and knows how to do it, that helps a lot and gives us a lot of confidence. So far, it's been great to see kind of how he runs things. [He's] really laid back, expects a lot out of us obviously. I think that's important that you have those high expectations for your team, but I think he handles things the right way."