The Jaguars will likely face the Buccaneers without star quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who remains in concussion protocol as of Thursday and expected to sit in Week 16, according to NFL Media. Sunday would mark the time first time in Lawrence's football career -- dating back to high school -- that he has missed a game due to injury.

Lawrence, who has yet to practice this week, is still working through an ankle injury that he initially suffered during Jacksonville's Week 13 loss to the Bengals. The bigger issue is he remains in the league's concussion protocol after getting injured during this past weekend's loss to the Ravens.

Despite injuring his ankle, Lawrence started the Jaguars' last two games. While he had his moments in each game, it was clear that Lawrence was playing in a compromised state. He threw three picks in the team's Week 14 loss in Cleveland and completed less than 60 percent of his throws in the following week's loss to the Ravens.

Trevor Lawrence JAC • QB • #16 CMP% 65.9 YDs 3525 TD 18 INT 10 YD/Att 7.16 View Profile

C.J. Beathard is in line to start in Lawrence's place against the Buccaneers, who, like the Jaguars, are in first place in their respective division. Beathard, who has been listed on the team's injury report with a left shoulder injury (he's been a full participant in this week's practices), is a seven-year veteran who has made 12 regular-season starts. He went 9 of 10 for 63 yards in relief of Lawrence during the team's loss to Cincinnati.