San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance says he expects to be at 100% for the team's offseason program and is looking at a timeline of three to four weeks to be fully cleared, according to David Lombardi. Lance fractured his fibula and suffered a ligament disruption in his ankle during the Niners' Week 2 game against the Seahawks and missed the remainder of the 2022 season.

Lance had surgery in September and due to the type of injury, he required hardware in the area. He had a second surgery in December to remove the hardware to prevent "further issues in the ankle." At the time of the second surgery, he was expected to make a full recovery and return for OTAs.

The 49ers did not have an easy time when it came to their quarterbacks' health this season. Lance was the initial starter, but after he was ruled out for the season the team deferred to backup Jimmy Garoppolo, who was then lost for the season with a broken foot in Week 13. Third-string rookie Brock Purdy came in and went undefeated until the NFC Championship Game, when he suffered a torn UCL during their game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Purdy is expected to miss at least six months with the injury.

Purdy was replaced by Josh Johnson in the conference championship, but had to come back in after the journeyman suffered a concussion.

This offseason, Garoppolo will be a free agent. Many expected Garoppolo to be traded last offseason. With Lance and Purdy both returning from serious injuries, the 49ers could be in the market for a new quarterback.