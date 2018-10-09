Troy Aikman criticizes Cowboys' Dak Prescott: 'He needs to be more accurate'

The Dallas Cowboys' offense is struggling. Dak Prescott and company have just 83 points through five games. Only two teams have scored fewer points. And it's not like they have been any better on a per-play or per-drive basis. Dallas ranks 24th in the NFL in yards per play, 25th in yards per drive, and 29th in points per drive.

Owner/general manager Jerry Jones, executive vice president and COO Stephen Jones, head coach Jason Garrett, and offensive coordinator Scott Linehan have all drawn criticism for their various contributions to that poor offensive performance. The Jones' put together the roster with the help of Garrett and Will McClay, and it's their decision to go with a committee approach at wide receiver and tight end which has neutered the passing game. Garrett and Linehan designed the offense and Linehan calls the plays, and the Cowboys have one of the NFL's least imaginative offenses. And of course, Garrett's game management has come into question.

But they're not the only ones struggling. Quarterback Dak Prescott's slide in performance has continued, as Dak has completed just 61.6 percent of his passes at only 6.7 yards per attempt, with five touchdowns and four interceptions in five games. His completion percentage, yards per attempt, touchdown rate, interception rate, passer rating, and QBR have all gotten worse for the second consecutive season.

And at least one former Cowboys quarterback puts at least some of the blame for that fact on the shoulders of Prescott himself. Here's what Troy Aikman had to say during a radio appearance this week.

Troy Aikman on Dak Prescott this morning on @dfwticket: pic.twitter.com/0gzaBftz5f — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 9, 2018

"He needs to be more accurate with the football," Aikman said. "I've said for many, many years, as long as I can ever remember, when I'm asked, 'Hey, what do you look for first in a quarterback?' The first thing I look for is accuracy, because the rest of it doesn't matter. It doesn't matter how tough you are. It doesn't matter how smart you are or what a great leader you are. None of that stuff matters if you can't put the ball where you have to put it. I've seen too many errant throws in that regard, and then there needs to be a little more anticipation."

Prescott has previously drawn plaudits for his toughness, IQ, and leadership, and as a rookie, he was an extremely accurate passer. He was even quite accurate through the first eight weeks or so of last season. But since then he has taken a major step backward in that area, and that's been especially true this season. Prescott has been accurate with 73.6 percent of his throws, according to Sports Info Solutions. That ranks 26th among 39 quarterbacks who have thrown at least 10 passes. But Prescott throws shorter passes than almost every player in that same group (he's thrown nearly 75 percent of his passes to players within 10 yards of the line of scrimmage), so his accuracy percentage should be much better.

Prescott has not gotten much help from his receivers (all four of his interceptions have bounced off a Dallas pass-catcher's hands) but he also has not necessarily put them in the greatest position to succeed. Three Dallas receivers (Cole Beasley, Allen Hurns, Michael Gallup) have now stated openly that they are getting separation on their routes, but not getting the ball.

Some of that is just the receivers defending themselves and their position group -- Prescott has been forced to throw into tight coverage more often than any other quarterback in the NFL this season, per NFL.com's NextGen Stats. But some of it is also that Prescott is holding the football until players break wide open rather than throwing them open with a pass before the break on their route, as he did when he was a rookie. There is a whole lot of blame to go around. Prescott does deserve at least some of it.