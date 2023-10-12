The Miami Dolphins have been an offensive juggernaut through the first five weeks of the season, setting the NFL record for the most yards after five games. The modern-day version of the "Greatest Show on Turf," the Dolphins lead the NFL in both pass yards per game (327.8) and rush yards per game (185.8) this season -- something no team has done since the 1941 Chicago Bears.

Leading the passing barrage is Tua Tagovailoa, who has completed 71.4% of his passes for 1,614 yards with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions (11.9 rating). Tagovailoa paces the NFL in passing yards, yards per attempt (9.7), yards per completion (13.6) and pass yards per game (322.8).

At this pace, Tagovailoa would throw for 5,488 yards -- which would break Peyton Manning's record for pass yards in a season (5,477). Tagovailoa would barely pass Manning at this current pace, but he would hold the record regardless.

While having that mark would be nice, Tagovailoa said the Dolphins winning games is more important. After all, they are off to their first 4-1 start since 2003.

"Sure, that would definitely be cool. If we don't get to where we want to as a team, none of that would mean anything to me," Tagovailoa said, via a team transcript. "But along the way, if we could get to where we want to get to as a team, and those statistics could follow in helping win games, I'd be very happy."

The most important mark for Tagovailoa is the record the Dolphins have in his starts. Miami is 25-14 in the 39 games Tagovailoa has started -- a .641 win percentage that ranks second in franchise history to only David Woodley (min. 30 starts). Tagovailoa even has a higher win percentage than Dan Marino (.613) and Bob Griese (.609).

If Tagovailoa gets the passing yardage record, so be it. But the Dolphins are trying to win a playoff game for the first time since the 2000 season, and this year is the best chance to accomplish that task.