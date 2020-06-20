The Miami Dolphins announced on Saturday that former running back and two-time Super Bowl champion Jim Kiick has died at the age of 73. Kiick spent the first seven years of his football career with the Dolphins, who were originally in the AFL at the time of his arrival, and eventually evolved into a clutch and versatile weapon for head coach Don Shula.

Kiick first arrived in Miami in 1968 after the club selected him in the fifth round out of Wyoming. He was an instant impact figure in the backfield, being named as a back-to-back AFL All-Star teams during his first two years in the league. The 5-foot-11, 214-pounder was able to make plays with both his legs and in the passing game, going over 1,000 yards from scrimmage in each of the first four years of his career.

Kiick was on-hand for both of Miami's Super Bowl titles, including their perfect season in 1972. In that win over Washington to move the team to 17-0, Kiick rushed for 38 yards and scored a one-yard touchdown in the second quarter that proved to be the difference in the victory. To this day, no team in NFL history has ever been able to replicate an undefeated season through the Super Bowl.

He also took part in the longest game in NFL history in 1971 when Kiick's Dolphins beat the Kansas City Chiefs in double overtime. In that win, Kiick rushed for 56 yards and a touchdown.

Kiick formed a lethal three-headed backfield for Miami alongside Larry Csonka and Mercury Morris. That trio was key throughout Miami's dynasty in the late 1960s and 1970s. He ranks fifth all-time on the Dolphins rushing yards list with 3,644.

Kiick left the Dolphins after the 1974 season to play in the World Football League, which folded midway through his first season in the league. He then wrapped up his career with stints in Denver and Washington.