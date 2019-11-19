Tyreek Hill exits 'Monday Night Football' matchup against Chargers with hamstring injury

The Kansas City Chiefs are locked in a tight divisional battle with the Los Angeles Chargers in Mexico, and they may have to gut out a victory without one of their most dynamic offensive weapons.

On the Chiefs' first drive, wide receiver Tyreek Hill was streaking down field when he stopped and immediately grabbed the back side of his right leg. Hill hobbled off the field and then was attended to by the Chiefs' medical staff. He was seen getting massaged on the sideline by a trainer before he walked off the field and into the locker room for further evaluation.

According to the Chiefs, Hill is questionable to return with a hamstring injury, but did return to the sideline midway through the second quarter. The three-time Pro Bowler is coming off of a huge game last week against the Tennessee Titans, where he caught a career-high 11 receptions for 157 yards and one touchdown. It wasn't enough for a win, however, as the Titans downed the Chiefs, 35-32, in Patrick Mahomes' return to the field.

Hill missed four games earlier this year due to a "sternal clavicular joint injury" which required a brief hospital stay. He has caught 33 passes for 543 yards and five touchdowns so far this season.