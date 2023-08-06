Eli Apple and Tyreek Hill have history involving Twitter beef and calling each other out in press conference. The relationship between the cornerback and wide receiver just got more interesting, as the two are now teammates on the Miami Dolphins.

The 'Fins signed Apple late last month, but before they added the former first-round pick, head coach Mike McDaniel made sure there would be no issues between him and Hill.

McDaniel called Hill to get his opinion on signing Apple and clearly Hill gave the coach enough confidence that the two would be fine. The issues between Hill and Apple seems to be put aside, at least for now.

"Well, when I heard about it, coach had called me," Hill said, via NFL.com, on finding out about the Dolphins wanting to sign Apple. "He was like, 'Hey, Reek, we finna sign somebody.' I was like, 'Who y'all finna sign?' He was like, 'We finna sign Eli Apple.' I was like, 'Aight, cool.' He was like, 'You ain't got a problem with that?' I was like, 'Nah, I ain't got no problem with that. Why would I have a problem with that?'"

Hill said people read too much into the social media interactions between himself and Apple. The 29-year-old says what is most important is getting players on the team who can help them win.

"So I just feel like a lot of people, it just get fed into what's going on in social media, and that's not really what it is," Hill said. "I was fired up for us to be able to add another competitor to this team because that makes us better in the long run, having that cornerback depth. Eli, he's a great guy. I know we had some battles, but at the end of the day, man, we're all trying to win. We're all trying to get better."

Apple agrees that being teammates with a great player is more important than any previous beef.

"It's great. He's definitely one of the most athletic athletes in the whole world," Apple said about Hill. "Every day going against him is going to make everybody better."

The wide receiver was able to joke about the whole thing, laughing and saying. "And now, my looking from it is now I get to embarrass him every day."

Whoever does "embarrass" the other will get to have bragging rights. Even if the two are open about their respect for each other, that does not mean all the bad mouthing will stop.

"Both sides know there will be trash talked if you allow the other side to win," McDaniel said about their battles in practice.

Earlier last week, Apple said it was "all love" between him and Hill. Remembering their first interaction as teammates, Apple said Hill was welcoming and helped him get acquainted with his new squad.

"No, we were just talking a little bit," Apple said about seeing Hill in Miami for the first time. "He was telling me about the guys on the defense and catching me up and introducing me to the coaches I hadn't met yet. It was cool. It was a great introduction."

Back before the two wore the same name on the front of their jersey, things were not as friendly. Hill said, "I owe you" to Apple ahead of a Dolphins-Bengals game last season and after the game, the cornerback tweeted, "Oh yea that Chiefs cheetah pack finna hit way crazier the 2nd time," and "he's a baby!"