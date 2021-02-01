With the 2021 Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers less than a week away, bettors will be looking through hundreds of Super Bowl LV prop bets. Some of the more popular prop bets will involve Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill, one of the stars of the team. Hill caught nine passes for 105 yards in last year's 31-20 Super Bowl win over the 49ers. He has 17 receptions for 282 yards this postseason.

Some of the top Tyreek Hill prop bets for the 2021 Super Bowl from William Hill Sportsbook include his over-under for number of receptions at 6.5 and over-under for receiving yards at 90.5. There are also Tyreek Hill odds for yards per reception and the odds to score the first touchdown. Where are the best values in the Tyreek Hill prep bets? Before you make your Super Bowl 55 prop picks, be sure to see the Tyreek Hill prop predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,900 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago. It has also crushed its NFL prop picks this season, entering the 2021 Super Bowl on a strong 386-309 roll, returning a massive profit of almost $3,200 this season. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

With the 2021 Super Bowl scheduled for Feb. 7, the model has evaluated the latest Tyreek Hill props from William Hill and revealed its best bets.

Top Tyreek Hill prop picks for Chiefs vs. Buccaneers

One of the Hill prop bets the model recommends: Over 90.5 receiving yards hits with room to spare. Hill went way over this total in last year's Super Bowl and his numbers in the postseason are trending in that direction. In fact, he is averaging 141 yards receiving in the two playoff wins over Cleveland and Buffalo.

Although Tampa Bay's defense held Green Bay's Davante Adams to 67 yards in the NFC Championship Game, his teammate Marquez Valdes-Scantling torched the Buccaneers for 115 yards on four catches. The model is projecting that Hill reaches 101 receiving yards, making the over the clear-cut choice on this prop.

Other Tyreek Hill prop picks from SportsLine's model:

Tyreek Hill receptions: Go over 6.5, model is projecting 7.2

Tyreek Hill receiving yards: Go over 90.5 yards, model is projecting 101

Tyreek Hill yards per reception: Go over 13.6 yards, model is projecting 14.0

Tyreek Hill to score the first touchdown: Take +650, model is projecting first touchdown in 14.3 percent of simulations

How to make 2021 Super Bowl prop bets for Buccaneers vs. Chiefs

In addition, the model is high on a Super Bowl prop bet that pays out nearly 7-1.

