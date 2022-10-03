Instead of South Beach, Tyreek Hill nearly took his talents to the Big Apple this offseason. Ahead of Sunday's game between the Dolphins and Jets, Hill said he was close to joining the Jets via a trade with the Chiefs this offseason. Hill ultimately landed in Miami after the Dolphins and Chiefs pulled off a blockbuster trade.

"It was very close to happening," Hill said, via the Miami Herald. "Just those state taxes man. I had to make a grown up decision."

It's safe to say that all parties involved are happy with how things panned out. The Chiefs received five draft picks -- including the 29th and 50th overall picks in April's draft -- in the trade. Despite losing Hill, the Chiefs are off to a 3-1 start following Sunday night's 41-31 win over the Buccaneers. Patrick Mahomes has remained at the top of his game, as he has completed 66.4% of his throws with 11 touchdowns and two picks through four games.

Hill and the Dolphins are also 3-1 after a 3-0 start. Hill has fit like a glove inside new Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel's offense. He is currently tied with Stefon Diggs for the league lead with 31 catches and stands alone with 477 receiving yards. Hill has also formed a formidable duo in Miami with second-year wideout Jaylen Waddle, who is currently fifth in the NFL with 381 receiving yards.

Tyreek Hill MIA • WR • 10 TAR 43 REC 31 REC YDs 477 REC TD 2 FL 0 View Profile

The Jets didn't get Hill, but they did acquire rookie wideout Garrett Wilson in the first round of April's draft. The former Ohio State standout caught two touchdown passes in New York's wild comeback win over the Browns in Week 2. The Jets have also received solid efforts from fellow wideouts Corey Davis and Elijah Moore. The trio's production should increase with Zach Wilson back in the lineup after he missed the season's first three weeks while recovering from a knee injury.

Hill's Dolphins are coming off a 27-15 loss to the Bengals last Thursday night. The Jets will head into Sunday's game looking to build off the momentum gained from this past Sunday's 24-20 win in Pittsburgh that saw New York overcome a 10-point, four-quarter deficit.