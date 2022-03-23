Tyreek Hill's time as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs has come to a close. After word got out Wednesday that the team granted him permission to seek a trade, a blockbuster deal was executed between his now-former team and the Dolphins, which has sent the wideout to Miami for an assortment of picks. Not only is Hill now heading to the Dolphins, but he also has agreed to a new four-year, $120 million extension that includes $72.2 million guaranteed.

With the dust settled on this deal, Hill took to social media Wednesday evening to say goodbye to the Chiefs organization and the Kansas City community:

"Today starts a new beginning. I'm very excited to be joining the Miami Dolphins and get to work. However, it's hard thinking about the memories, people, and fans that made my time in Kansas City so great. To my family and especially my kids, thank you for being my biggest supporters. Daddy loves you! "I'm grateful to those who joined me in giving back to the Kansas City community through the Tyreek Hill Family Foundation. From college scholarships, youth football camps, funding the first youth mental health navigator at Marillac, donating supplies to the homeless, and visiting with kids in the hospital, we couldn't have made the impact without all of you. "Thank you to the Chiefs organization for believing in me. I'll never forget getting the call in 2016 that my dream to play in the NFL was coming true. I worked hard every day to show my appreciation for you taking a chance on me. To coach Reid, coach Bieniemy, and coach Lewis, thank you for what you have taught me not only about football but about life. "Thank you Pat, Kelce, Demarcus, and Dieter along with all my teammates. I'm proud to have taken the field with each of you. You are what made each day worth it. We are brothers for life! To the fans, thank you for your support. Playing for you has been one of the greatest things I have done in my life. Your energy, passion and loyalty for the team is indescribable. It was an honor to play in front of you. "Kansas City will always hold a special place in my heart. Cheetah out!"

Up until now, Hill had spent his entire career with the Chiefs after the club selected him in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of West Alabama. Upon arrival, Hill has blossomed into one one of the more lethal receivers in the league thanks to his world-class speed. He's been named first-team All-Pro three times and is a six-time Pro Bowl selection. He also helped the Chiefs win Super Bowl LIV.

Hill finishes his career with the Chiefs with 6,630 yards receiving, which ranks fifth on the franchise's all-time list. Meanwhile, his 56 touchdowns and 479 receptions rank fourth in franchise history.