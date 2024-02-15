The Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade was hit by tragedy on Wednesday when several gunmen opened fire on the hundreds of thousands of fans in attendance.

One person died and 22 were wounded, and things actually might have been worse if not for some heroic fans. There was a video on Wednesday that showed several fans tackling one of the suspects and Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves confirmed on Thursday that they did receive some important help from several civilians.

"The law enforcement response was exemplary," Graves told the media. "Those in attendance also responded. They helped one another and even physically stopped a person who was believed to be involved in the incident. I want to thank the people who acted bravely yesterday."

One of those brave men was Paul Contreras, who helped tackle one of the alleged gunmen.

Contreras spoke with KETV-7 in Kansas City on Wednesday night and gave a play-by-play of what happened and what was going through his mind as it happened.

"One guy was hollering and saying 'Stop him,'" Contreras said. "I didn't think about, it was just reaction. I didn't hesitate, it was 'just do it.' So I went to tackle him and another gentleman did the same thing and as I'm tackling him, I see his weapon fall out of his hand … so when I see that hit that ground, I'm like, 'Oh,' we got to take this guy down."

Contreras also said that the man was doing his best to get away.

"The whole time he's fighting to get up and run away," Paul told the TV station. "We're fighting each other, you know. We're fighting to keep him down and he's fighting to get up."

Everyone who helped make the tackle should be considered a hero today.

Contreras' daughter, Alyssa, took some footage of the suspect being detained.

Another man, who also appears to have helped Contreras with the tackle, took a picture of the suspect's backpack and gun.

Police have detained three people, including two juveniles. Kansas City's police chief added that she didn't think the parade was a target.

"This appeared to be a dispute between several people that ended in gunfire," Graves said Thursday.

This is a developing story. CBS News will update this story when more information is confirmed.