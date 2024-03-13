The Minnesota Vikings are entering a state of uncertainty at quarterback, recently agreeing to sign Sam Darnold as the first step in replacing Kirk Cousins. They are not, however, uncertain about Justin Jefferson's standing in Minnesota, with no plans to trade the star wide receiver despite Cousins' exit and questions about the wideout's long-term contract, according to The Athletic.

Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah "came close" to extending Jefferson ahead of the 2023 season, per Dianna Russini, and Adofo-Mensah firmly pushed back against the notion of a potential trade earlier this offseason, saying it's never "crossed his mind" as a possibility. Jefferson is under contract with the Vikings through 2024, but he's eligible for a new deal and believed to be seeking record compensation after a historic start to his career.

Justin Jefferson MIN • WR • #18 TAR 100 REC 68 REC YDs 1074 REC TD 5 FL 1 View Profile

To be clear, there is a difference between a team refusing to trade a player and having "no plans" to trade a player. Just about anyone outside of an elite quarterback can typically be had for the right price in the NFL, and a star of Jefferson's caliber could conceivably fetch the Vikings a historic return via trade. But the fact is Jefferson, at only 24, is already Minnesota's most prolific play-maker since Hall of Famer Randy Moss, and both sides have repeatedly talked up a long-term partnership.

Couple that with the fact the Vikings are still building for immediate offensive production, adding former Green Bay Packers star Aaron Jones to a lineup featuring young weapons like Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson, and there's plenty of reason to believe Adofo-Mensah and the Vikings are telling the truth about Jefferson. Even if there remain questions about who will be throwing passes to the All-Pro in 2024 and beyond. Or until another team makes an offer they can't refuse.

For now, all indications are Jefferson will remain a Viking, if not long-term than at least for another season.