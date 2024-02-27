The NFL offseason is here, which also means it's rumor season. One interesting rumor that has surfaced over the last week or so is the Minnesota Vikings potentially making superstar wideout Justin Jefferson available via trade. However, Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah shut that rumor down at the NFL Combine.

"That is not something that has ever crossed my mind," Adofo-Mensah said regarding the idea of trading Jefferson, per The Athletic.

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell was also asked about potentially trading away his best player, a possibility he railed against.

"I can tell you we have no intent to trade Justin Jefferson," O'Connell said, via Pro Football Talk. "We have had zero discussions, dialogue about that either internally, externally, on this planet or another planet. I feel very strongly that Justin is best in his position in football. Any time you're trying to reset the receiver market -- we know who he is, we know what Justin's earned through his first four years in this league -- you know how hard it is. ... It was never gonna be something that was just be easy to get done, but the intent was there. The intent is still stronger than ever to get something done with Justin."

Jefferson is the best receiver in the world, and he's expected to become the highest-paid wideout in NFL history in the future. It's something that could happen this offseason. He's recorded the most receiving yards in a player's first four seasons in NFL history (5,899), and last year became just the third player all time to record 1,000 receiving yards in 10 or fewer games played. Jefferson's 107.4 receiving yards per game ranked second in the NFL in 2023.

While a hamstring injury cost him seven games in 2023, Jefferson's 2022 campaign was one for the history books. Jefferson caught a league-leading 128 passes for a league-leading 1,809 yards and eight touchdowns. Those receptions and receiving yards numbers set Vikings franchise records, while Jefferson won Offensive Player of the Year.

As for what Jefferson's record-breaking deal could look like, Tyreek Hill currently has the No. 1 contract in terms of average annual value ($30 million per year), while A.J. Brown has the most money fully guaranteed ($56.47 million). However, keep in mind that the Vikings have to make a decision at quarterback with Kirk Cousins now a free agent, and Jefferson reportedly wants to know the team's plans before he commits to a long-term deal, according to NFL Media.