Coming into the 2023 season, Justin Jefferson was widely considered the top wide receiver in the NFL. In turn, he was the consensus No. 1 overall pick in most Fantasy Football leagues. Given how important he is to the Minnesota Vikings and fantasy managers alike, Jefferson being sidelined for the past six games with a hamstring has been a tough blow. And while the wideout wants to return to the field to help the Vikings make a playoff push, he reiterated on social media on Tuesday that he won't rush back prematurely just to help those who have him in fantasy.

Jefferson has been listed as questionable for the past two weeks after Minnesota opened up his practice window on Nov. 8 following a stint on injured reserve. Despite that questionable status, the Vikings have continued to hold him out. The Vikings do have an extra day to prepare this week as they'll face the Bears on Monday night, and head coach Kevin O'Connell did tell reporters Monday that Jefferson will likely be questionable again.

There's also a scenario where the Vikings opt for the conservative approach of keeping Jefferson sidelined for that game and allowing him to gain even more rest with the team on the bye in Week 13.

"There's been some real urgency throughout this whole process, but also a mindset on being smart and making sure that he feels as good as possible, as good as we can, to him feeling 100% when he comes back," O'Connell said, via the official team website. "It's one of those things that knowing that you have the bye and knowing you have five critical opportunities to come after that bye, we have to be smart. This is a player that means a ton to our organization."

In five games played this season, Jefferson has caught 36 passes for 571 yards and three touchdowns. His 114.2 receiving yards average was on pace to be a career high. The Vikings are 6-5 on the season and are currently in possession of the No. 7 seed in the NFC entering Week 12.