The Minnesota Vikings and two-time Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson agreed on Thursday to a record-breaking contract extension that will make him the highest paid at his position, according to ESPN. It's a four-year deal worth $68.5 million. The $17.125 million annual average and $42.5 million in guarantees set the market for tight ends.

Hockenson is expected to have a huge impact in Minnesota's offense this season. The Vikings acquired the former Lions first-round pick from Detroit last season and he finished with 60 receptions for 519 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games with Minnesota.

Hockenson took off immediately, setting an NFL record for tight ends with 26 receptions in his first four games with a new team. The Vikings were clearly impressed by his explosive start that turned into a solid season and felt he was worthy of a long-term deal.

In his career, the 26-year-old has 246 catches for 2,587 yards and 18 touchdowns in 49 starts. The Vikings open the season Sept. 10 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.