The writing was on the wall in the preseason, and it should become official today. Per NFL Media, the Minnesota Vikings are waiving second-year quarterback Kellen Mond. NFL Media also reported hours later that quarterback Sean Mannion will be cut as well. For their 53-man roster, the Vikings are set to move forward with Kirk Cousins and Nick Mullens at quarterback. Mond or Mannion could return to the Vikings as a member of the practice squad.

Mond was selected by the Vikings in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Texas A&M. He played in just one regular-season game in his rookie year, completing 2 of 3 passes for 5 yards. Mond had a solid showing during the Vikings' first preseason matchup this year against the Las Vegas Raiders, completing 9 of 14 passes for 119 yards and two touchdowns. The next week against the San Francisco 49ers, however, Mond completed 10 of 20 passes for 82 yards and threw two interceptions. Mannion didn't perform very well against the 49ers, either, which caused the Vikings to trade for Mullens that next Monday.

Mond looked poised to win the backup quarterback job entering training camp, but things quickly changed. Coming out of Texas A&M, Mond was a prospect that intrigued many teams, and he even won the Reese's Senior Bowl MVP after completing 13 of 25 passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns in the showcase. A four-year starter for the Aggies, Mond became just the third quarterback in SEC history to pass for over 9,000 yards to go along with over 1,500 yards rushing.

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Pick Six Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Mond was famously part of a contest that went down in college football lore, as he defeated Joe Burrow and the LSU Tigers, 74-72, in seven overtimes back in 2018. That matchup set the record for most combined points scored in FBS history, and tied the NCAA record for longest game. Mond threw six touchdowns and ran for another, maintaining his focus for nearly five hours to pull out a win for the Aggies.

Just 23 years old, there should be some interest in Mond -- even if it's a spot on the practice squad.