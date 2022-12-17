The Minnesota Vikings (10-3) will host the Indianapolis Colts (4-8-1) to kick off the Week 15 NFL schedule on Saturday. The Vikings currently own the second seed in the NFC. Meanwhile, Indianapolis is looking to keep its slim playoff chances alive. Minnesota had its two-game win streak halted last week, falling 34-23 to the Detroit Lions. The Colts are on a three-game skid and were dominated 54-19 by the Dallas Cowboys in Week 13.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET. Minnesota is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Colts vs. Vikings odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is 47.5. Before making any Vikings vs. Colts picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from the computer simulation model at SportsLine.

Now, the model has set its sights on Colts vs. Vikings and just locked in its picks and NFL predictions. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Colts vs. Vikings:

Colts vs. Vikings spread: Minnesota -3.5

Colts vs. Vikings Over-Under: 47.5 points

Colts vs. Vikings money line: Minnesota -195, Indianapolis +162

MIN: Vikings are 8-2 against the spread in their last 10 games in Week 15

IND: Colts are 5-1 ATS in their last six Saturday games

Why the Vikings can cover

Running back Dalvin Cook is a dynamic and electric ball-carrier. Cook has excellent vision and runs with anticipation and elusiveness. The Florida State product is sixth in the NFL in carries (213) and rushing yards (950), but is tied for 10th in rushing touchdowns (eight). Cook logged 70-plus rush yards in nine games thus far.

Tight end T.J. Hockenson provides Minnesota with a big target over the middle. Hockenson is able to gain yards after the catch with a pair of reliable hands. The Iowa product and former Detroit Lion has reeled in 62 passes for 697 yards and four touchdowns. Adam Thielen is a possession receiver with outstanding body control. Thielen has a strong understanding of coverages and how to create space. He's caught 63 balls for 645 yards and four touchdowns. The two-time Pro Bowler has recorded 60-plus yards in two of the last three games.

Why the Colts can cover

Jonathan Taylor is an every-down tailback with game-changing speed. Taylor has quick feet and elusiveness in the open field to make defenders miss. The reigning NFL rushing champion can fly through a hole and owns home-run speed. The 23-year-old is ninth in the NFL in carries (192) and 10th in rushing yards (861) with four touchdowns. He's rushed for 80-plus yards in four straight games.

Receiver Michael Pittman Jr. is the No. 1 option in the passing game. Pittman can win on contested catches due to his sticky hands and wide catch radius. The USC product is eighth in receptions (76) with 755 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Pittman Jr. has gone over 70 receiving yards in four games this season.

