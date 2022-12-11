The Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions will complete their season series when they square off on Sunday afternoon. Minnesota recorded a 28-24 win on Sept. 25 when these teams met at U.S. Bank Stadium, which was part of a 1-6 start to the season for the Lions. Detroit has won four of its five games since then, including a 40-14 blowout against Jacksonville last week.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET. Detroit is favored by 2 points in the latest Lions vs. Vikings odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 51.5. Before entering any Vikings vs. Lions picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Here are several NFL betting lines for Lions vs. Vikings:

Lions vs. Vikings spread: Lions -2

Lions vs. Vikings over/under: 51.5 points

Lions vs. Vikings money line: Detroit -135, Minnesota +115

Why the Lions can cover

Detroit is set to become the first 5-7 team in the Super Bowl era to be an underdog against a 10-2 team, but it is for good reason. Detroit has been one of the most underrated teams in the NFL over the past month, and the Lions have now covered the spread in eight of their 12 games. They had a chance to beat Minnesota during their losing skid to open the year, but a late coaching miscue led to a win for the Vikings.

The Lions held Minnesota wide receiver Justin Jefferson to his worst performance of the season, as he had a career-low 14 yards on three receptions. Minnesota has only covered the spread once in its last five games against Detroit, while the Lions have covered in each of their last five games. They have been particularly strong at home, covering the number in nine of their last 11 contests at Ford Field.

Why the Vikings can cover

Minnesota has been on a tear since September, winning nine of its last 10 games. However, the Vikings are set to become the first 10-2 team in the Super Bowl era to be underdogs against a 5-7 team. They have a chance to clinch their first division title since 2017, and they can also sweep the season series between these rivals.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins has gone 4-0 in his four starts at Ford Field, completing 73% of his passes for an average of 334 yards per game with 12 touchdowns and zero interceptions. Jefferson has racked up 1,277 receiving yards this season even with his poor showing in the first meeting between these teams, so he will certainly be expected to have a stronger showing this time around. The Vikings have won nine of the last 10 matchups in this series, making this line look disrespectful.

