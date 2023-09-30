Winless teams meet on Sunday afternoon with a chance to begin turning around their 2023 seasons as the Minnesota Vikings and Carolina Panthers clash. Minnesota enters off a heartbreaking 28-24 home loss to the Los Angeles Chargers where they had plenty of opportunities late to pull out the win. Carolina fell in Seattle, 37-27 despite Andy Dalton's solid performance replacing an injured Bryce Young. The Vikings won the most recent meeting in 2021, a 34-28 overtime victory in Charlotte.

Why the Vikings can cover

Kirk Cousins may lead the league in passing yards with 1,075 but it's seemingly all for naught as Minnesota is 0-3 thus far this season. In Sunday's loss, he threw for 367 yards on 32 of 50 passing, with three touchdowns and one interception. With Minnesota's season on the brink, it's fair to wonder if Cousins may become trade bait if the Vikings lose on Sunday. One reason to keep him for the entirety of 2023 is to keep arguably the best wide receiver in the game, Justin Jefferson, in good spirits. Jefferson caught seven passes for 149 yards on Sunday and leads the NFL with 458 yards through three games.

Minnesota's problems are mostly on defense as they've shown an inability to stop teams consistently this season. The Vikings are surrendering 27.3 points per game and have generated only two turnovers through three games. Minnesota has a league worst -7 turnover differential and must improve significantly if they expect to get back into the race for a playoff spot in the NFC. See which team to pick here.

Why the Panthers can cover

With No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young out for Week 3 with an ankle injury, veteran QB Andy Dalton filled in admirably, throwing for 361 yards and two touchdowns on 34 of 58 passing in Seattle. Young, who struggled in his first two NFL games, lis set to return this week in an attempt to generate the team's first win of 2023. He's only thrown for 299 yards combined against division rivals Atlanta and New Orleans, and Carolina only generated a meager two touchdown drives in the games he's played in.

Sunday's game should mean the most to veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen, who played his first nine years in Minnesota before becoming a Panther this offseason. In last Sunday's game, Thielen looked like his vintage self, catching 11 passes for 145 yards and a touchdown. With Minnesota surrendering the 7th most passing yards (261.7 per game), this could be an opportunity for Young to get the offense on track in a must win game. See which team to pick here.

