Wade Phillips says Rams are done knocking on the door: 'Next year we're gonna kick the son of a b---h in'

The Rams went from last place to the wild card round to the Super Bowl, and Phillips thinks they can win it next year

It wasn't all that long ago that the Rams were arguably the worst team in the NFL. During the 2016 season, the Rams finished dead last in both yards and points scored, while also finishing 23rd in points allowed. They ended the season with a 4-12 record that was better than only three other squads in the league. Then they hired Sean McVay and McVay hired Wade Phillips as defensive coordinator, and since then they have been one of the best teams in football. 

The Rams finished 11-5 during the first year of the McVay era, but they unfortunately lost their wild-card playoff game to the Atlanta Falcons. The team came back even better during Year 2, though, and followed up a 13-3 regular season with a trip to Super Bowl LIII. They unfortunately came up short during that game, but Phillips doesn't think the team is nearly done yet. 

He's got high hopes for next year's squad. 

The Rams have a fascinating offseason ahead of them. Players like Ndamukong Suh, Lamarcus Joyner, Rodger Saffold, and Dante Fowler Jr. are all free agents, and the Rams do not have a ton of room on their books to keep them all. The upcoming season will likely be the last one where the Rams can take advantage of Jared Goff's comparatively low salary because it's the final year of his rookie contract, so it'll be interesting to see who they prioritize bringing back and how that affects their attempts to "kick the son of a b---h in" as Phillips so eloquently put it. 

CBS Sports Writer

Jared Dubin is a New York lawyer and writer. He joined CBSSports.com in 2014 and has since spent far too much of his time watching film and working in spreadsheets. Full Bio

