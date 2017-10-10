WATCH: Bears punter tops Sam Bradford's night with one wild TD pass on fake punt
Chicago's offense has not been exceptional
Everyone should have known that the Bears were going to struggle on offense Monday night. They were throwing rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky out for his first start against a dangerous Vikings defense with few weapons to utilize.
But it was much worse than anyone expected. Not necessarily because Trubisky was bad -- he actually looked pretty good -- he was just constantly on the run and/or being let down by various pass catchers and or teammates intent on coming up with penalties at the wrong time.
Credit John Fox for digging into his very tiny bag of tricks to generate some points in a game that saw Chicago struggle to score early on (the Bears would not have any other points outside of a safety during the first three quarters). Fox dug out a fake punt play that resulted in Pat O'Donnell heaving a quick strike score to Benny Cunningham. Be still my beating heart.
As a result of this pass from O'Donnell, the punter immediately had the third-most passing yards of anyone who attempted a pass in the game. That would be typical, except he's ahead of one quarterback, Sam Bradford, who was forced to leave the game for Case Keenum during the first half, primarily because he was ineffective and looking like he might still be injured.
The touchdown from O'Donnell was also notorious because it immediately became the longest passing play for the Bears all season. Woof.
More than anything, though, it shows just how desperate the Bears are to try and get something going on offense against the Vikings.
-
Vikings ruin Trubisky's debut: Takeaways
The Vikings survived a scare from the Bears, using a key interception of Mitch Trubisky to...
-
Trubisky scores on wild two-pointer
The Bears busted out just about every trick in the book to try and score some points
-
Giants also lose Marshall for season
The veteran wide receiver is having season-ending surgery and hints he might not be back next...
-
LOOK: 'Duck, duck, goose' after Vikes TD
After a 3-2 first half of football, Kyle Rudolph brought some points and entertainment to Monday...
-
New Star Wars trailer debuts on MNF
Episode VIII's trailer ran at halftime of the Vikings-Bears game on Monday night
-
Bradford yanked after brutal first half
Bradford's return didn't go well on Monday night
Add a Comment