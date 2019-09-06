Watch Browns vs. Titans: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Cleveland (home) vs. Tennessee (away)

Last Season Records: Cleveland 7-8-1; Tennessee 9-7-0;

What to Know

Tennessee and Cleveland are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium. Tennessee was on the positive side of .500 (9-7) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year. Meanwhile, last year was nothing to brag about for Cleveland (7-8-1), so the squad is looking forward to a new start.

Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Titans were second in touchdowns allowed, finishing the 2018 season giving up only 30. Less enviably, Cleveland ranked second worst with respect to rushing touchdowns allowed last year, where the team gave up 20. The good news for Cleveland, of course, is that these forces working against them might not carry over into the new season.

The Tennessee sideline is surely aware that they're the underdogs in this one. Perhaps they'll be able to flip the script and come out with a big win.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland

FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Browns are a solid 5.5 point favorite against the Titans.

Over/Under: 46

Series History

Tennessee have won two out of their last three games against Cleveland.