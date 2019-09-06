Watch Browns vs. Titans: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Browns vs. Titans football game
Who's Playing
Cleveland (home) vs. Tennessee (away)
Last Season Records: Cleveland 7-8-1; Tennessee 9-7-0;
What to Know
Tennessee and Cleveland are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium. Tennessee was on the positive side of .500 (9-7) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year. Meanwhile, last year was nothing to brag about for Cleveland (7-8-1), so the squad is looking forward to a new start.
Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Titans were second in touchdowns allowed, finishing the 2018 season giving up only 30. Less enviably, Cleveland ranked second worst with respect to rushing touchdowns allowed last year, where the team gave up 20. The good news for Cleveland, of course, is that these forces working against them might not carry over into the new season.
The Tennessee sideline is surely aware that they're the underdogs in this one. Perhaps they'll be able to flip the script and come out with a big win.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Browns are a solid 5.5 point favorite against the Titans.
Over/Under: 46
Series History
Tennessee have won two out of their last three games against Cleveland.
- Oct 22, 2017 - Cleveland 9 vs. Tennessee 12
- Oct 16, 2016 - Tennessee 28 vs. Cleveland 26
- Sep 20, 2015 - Cleveland 28 vs. Tennessee 14
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
Watch This Game Live
-
Brinson's Week 1 picks: Titans stun CLE
Looking at Will Brinson's best bets for the 2019 NFL season, Week 1
-
Legendary expert reveals Week 1 parlay
Handicapping legend Hank Goldberg just revealed his top parlay for Week 1
-
Julio Jones hints he might sit Week 1
The Falcons better hurry up and get a contract done with Julio Jones
-
2020 NFL Draft: Replacing Antonio Brown
The Raiders already appear to be out of patience with Brown and they could find his replacement...
-
Captains will back Jon Gruden's decision
Gruden and the Raiders are apparently planning to suspend their Pro Bowl receiver
-
Aaron Rodgers: 'We got a defense'
Aaron Rodgers was impressed with the Packers dominant defensive performance