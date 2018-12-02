Watch Cincinnati vs. Denver: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Cincinnati Bengals (home) vs. Denver Broncos (away)

Current records: Cincinnati 5-6-1; Denver 5-6-1

What to Know

Denver will square off against Cincinnati at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, Denver have to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.

It was all tied up at the half for Denver and Pittsburgh last Sunday, but Denver stepped up in the second half. Denver took their contest against Pittsburgh 24-17. Phillip Lindsay was the offensive standout of the contest for Denver, as he rushed for 110 yards and 1 touchdown on 14 carries.

Meanwhile, the game between Cincinnati and Cleveland was not a total blowout, but with Cincinnati falling 20-35, it was darn close. Cincinnati were down by 14-35 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Denver's victory lifted them to 5-6-1 while Cincinnati's defeat dropped them down to 5-6-1. Allowing an average of points per game, Cincinnati haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming match.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday at 1:00 PM ET Where: Paul Brown Stadium, Ohio

Paul Brown Stadium, Ohio TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $44.16

Prediction

The Broncos are a solid 4.5 point favorite against the Bengals.

This season, Cincinnati are 5-5-1 against the spread. As for Denver, they are 5-5-1 against the spread

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Broncos as a 3.5 point favorite.

Series History

Denver have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Cincinnati.