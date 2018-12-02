Watch Cincinnati vs. Denver: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Bengals vs. Broncos football game
Who's Playing
Cincinnati Bengals (home) vs. Denver Broncos (away)
Current records: Cincinnati 5-6-1; Denver 5-6-1
What to Know
Denver will square off against Cincinnati at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, Denver have to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.
It was all tied up at the half for Denver and Pittsburgh last Sunday, but Denver stepped up in the second half. Denver took their contest against Pittsburgh 24-17. Phillip Lindsay was the offensive standout of the contest for Denver, as he rushed for 110 yards and 1 touchdown on 14 carries.
Meanwhile, the game between Cincinnati and Cleveland was not a total blowout, but with Cincinnati falling 20-35, it was darn close. Cincinnati were down by 14-35 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
Denver's victory lifted them to 5-6-1 while Cincinnati's defeat dropped them down to 5-6-1. Allowing an average of points per game, Cincinnati haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming match.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Paul Brown Stadium, Ohio
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $44.16
Prediction
The Broncos are a solid 4.5 point favorite against the Bengals.
This season, Cincinnati are 5-5-1 against the spread. As for Denver, they are 5-5-1 against the spread
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Broncos as a 3.5 point favorite.
Series History
Denver have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Cincinnati.
- 2017 - Denver Broncos 17 vs. Cincinnati Bengals 20
- 2016 - Cincinnati Bengals 17 vs. Denver Broncos 29
- 2015 - Denver Broncos 20 vs. Cincinnati Bengals 17
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Week 13 Picks: Steelers beat Chargers
Wondering which NFL teams are going to win in Week 13? You've come to the right place to find...
-
Week 13 NFL picks: Eagles edge Redskins
The playoff picture is starting to take shape
-
NFL Playoff Projection favors Cowboys
Here are the 12 teams we are projecting to make the playoffs, plus every team's chances of...
-
NFL Rookie Rankings: ROY front-runners
Ranking the league's top first-year players after three quarters of the 2018 season
-
QB Rankings: Russell, Luck deserve love
Ranking every quarterback in the NFL 1-32 before Week 13 of the NFL season
-
Race for 2019 NFL Draft No. 1 pick
San Francisco might be one of the NFL's worst teams right now, but they can bounce back quickly...