WATCH: Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott tops TD with even better napkin celebration
Cowboys running back would later add a second touchdown
Against the Rams on Sunday, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott turned a short pass from Dak Prescott into a ridiculous touchdown when he broke a tackle on the sideline and somehow beat another defender to the pylon with a dive and a stretch. Even more impressive: Elliott topped his touchdown with an even better celebration.
After scoring, Zeke performed his typical "feed me" celebration. This time, though, he added a twist to it. He used his towel as a napkin to wipe up his face afterwards.
Great creativity, poise, and execution by Zeke -- that's what made him a first-round pick a year ago. I'm talking about his celebration, of course.
Also of note:
Later, in the second quarter, Elliott added his second touchdown of the game with a 1-yard run. He opted for a different celebration this time around:
To follow along with the game, check out our GameTracker here.
