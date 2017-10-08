WATCH: David Njoku makes ridiculous TD grab, spikes the ball into his rear end

Through the first four weeks of the season, David Njoku was not a very highly-targeted player for the Cleveland Browns. Njoku was selected by the Browns with the 29th pick in the first round (their third first-round pick in the 2017 draft), but he'd only been targeted 12 times in the first four games.

He was extremely efficient with those targets, though, catching nine of them for 70 yards and two touchdowns. On Sunday against the Jets, Njoku continued his remarkable efficiency, catching his 10th pass of the year and turning it into a touchdown.

And this was no ordinary catch. It was one of the best plays of the early set of games.

That's Kevin Hogan on the toss to Njoku; he entered the game for rookie DeShone Kizer after halftime. But that's not what's really important here. What's important is Njoku's celebration. The man spiked the ball into his own butt.

Normally that seems like the kind of thing that would hurt quite a bit, but when you're working on adrenaline from a crazy touchdown catch (and your alma mater defeating its biggest rival for the first time in eight years yesterday), you can deal with the pain of a buttspike.