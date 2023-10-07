Who's Playing

New York Jets @ Denver Broncos

Current Records: New York 1-3, Denver 1-3

How To Watch

When: Sunday, October 8, 2023 at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday, October 8, 2023 at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: Empower Field at Mile High -- Denver, Colorado

Empower Field at Mile High -- Denver, Colorado TV: CBS

What to Know

The New York Jets will head out on the road to face off against the Denver Broncos at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High. The Jets are hoping to put an end to a six-game streak of away losses.

Last Sunday, it was a hard-fought contest, but the Jets had to settle for a 23-20 defeat against the Chiefs. The close contest was extra heartbreaking for New York, who almost overcame a 17 point deficit.

Despite the loss, the Jets got a solid performance out of Zach Wilson, who threw for 245 yards and two touchdowns while completing 71.8% of his passes.

Meanwhile, the Broncos narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Bears 31-28. The win was all the more spectacular given Denver was down 21 points with 4:11 left in the third quarter.

Jaleel McLaughlin and Russell Wilson were among the main playmakers for the Broncos as the former picked up 104 all-purpose yards and a touchdown and the latter threw for 223 yards and three touchdowns while completing 75% of his passes. The Broncos also relied on Wil Lutz, whose 51-yard boot in the fourth quarter wound up being the difference in the game.

The Broncos' defense stepped up as well, laying out the QB four times. Leading the way was Nik Bonitto and his 2.5 sacks.

With New York's defeat and Denver's victory, both teams now sport identical 1-3 records.

The Jets are hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their fourth straight as the underdogs (a stretch that saw them go 2-2 against the spread).

New York was able to grind out a solid win over Denver in their previous matchup last October, winning 16-9. Will the Jets repeat their success, or do the Broncos have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Denver is a slight 1.5-point favorite against New York, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 43 points.

Series History

Denver has won 3 out of their last 5 games against New York.