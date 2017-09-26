WATCH: Dez Bryant beasts out, drags six defenders into end zone on Cowboys TD

People have been quick to write off Dez Bryant as an elite wide receiver, for whatever reason. Bryant has put up big numbers over the course of his career, but he has missed time with injury over the last few seasons and might be considered more of a physical wideout than a technician.

Maybe that reputation is both earned and not an insult: Bryant flashed some absurd physicality against the Cardinals on Monday night in Week 3, scoring a touchdown that featured him catching a pass and promptly throwing half the Cardinals defense on his back as he dragged them into the end zone.

There are literally six defenders trying to bring him down as he goes across the goal line.

You can count the amount of WRs in the NFL that would score from where Dez Bryant caught this on one hand pic.twitter.com/1gDTVaDb5g — Mike Renner (@PFF_Mike) September 26, 2017

Bryant's touchdown was the 69th of his career, not too shabby for his 100th game.