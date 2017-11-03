WATCH: Jets defense celebrates thrashing Bills with on-field dance party

Richie Incognito might hate Thursday nights, but the Jets defense sure seems to vibe with them.

Late in their game against the Bills, the Jets defense decided to have a flash mob during a timeout instead of huddling up, and they put on perhaps the most disrespectful display we've seen this season.

A post shared by New York Jets (@nyjets) on Nov 3, 2017 at 6:29am PDT

It might not have been a super impressive crowd at MetLife, but they made sure that the ones that were there got a show.

The Jets won to go to 4-5 on the season. The team has far exceeded expectations to this point, as they're winning games, just not in a flashy way. Thursday might have been their cleanest win of the season.

It's hard to not appreciate an official that has no idea what's happening. He's just standing by the ball wondering if play can please resume so that the suffering can end. He probably also has his fingers curled around the penalty flag like a gunslinger, just waiting for someone to take it too far.

Jamal Adams is running the risk of dancing himself right out of the play, while the head referee is just kind of sauntering back into frame. The Jets defense only gets more discombobulated as the dance goes on.

And now Adams is basically running away, because why not. Oh well, the rookie earned himself a bit of fun this year.

The Jets played a complete game on Thursday, and they wanted to put on a show. It isn't the first time we've seen dancing during a Jets game.

This Jets team is not fun to play against. They're grimy and gritty, and their wins may look pretty ugly a lot of the time. But they're still 4-5 in a season that was "supposed" to see them down and out. They may not be a playoff team, but there are definitely glimpses of hope in New York. And those glimpses are not unearned, by any means.