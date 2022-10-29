Who's Playing

Miami @ Detroit

Current Records: Miami 4-3; Detroit 1-5

What to Know

The Detroit Lions will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the Miami Dolphins at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Ford Field. Detroit needs to shore up a defense that is allowing 32.33 points per contest.

The game between the Lions and the Dallas Cowboys this past Sunday was not a total blowout, but with Detroit falling 24-6 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. QB Jared Goff had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw two interceptions and fumbled the ball twice. Goff ended up with a passer rating of 139.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Miami beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 16-10 this past Sunday. The Miami offense checked out after the first half but had enough points banked to take the matchup anyway. Miami's RB Raheem Mostert looked sharp as he snatched one receiving TD.

Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed ten. K Jason Sanders delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Detroit is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past three games.

Miami's victory lifted them to 4-3 while Detroit's defeat dropped them down to 1-5. Giving up five turnovers, the Lions had had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if the Dolphins can exploit that vulnerability.

How To Watch

Odds

The Dolphins are a 3.5-point favorite against the Lions, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Detroit won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.