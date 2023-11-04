Who's Playing

Chicago Bears @ New Orleans Saints

Current Records: Chicago 2-6, New Orleans 4-4

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Saints are 4-0 against the Bears since October of 2017, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. The New Orleans Saints will be playing in front of their home fans against the Chicago Bears at 1:00 p.m. ET at Caesars Superdome. The Saints will be strutting in after a victory while the Bears will be stumbling in from a loss.

New Orleans gave up the first points last Sunday, but they didn't let that get them down. They came out on top against the Colts by a score of 38-27.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Saints to victory, but perhaps none more so than Taysom Hill, who rushed for 63 yards and two touchdowns. Rashid Shaheed brought some help for the Saints off the bench as he picked up 153 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, Chicago traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother. The game between the Bears and the Chargers on Sunday wasn't a total blowout, but with the Bears falling 30-13 on the road it was darn close to turning into one. Chicago was down 30-7 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Nobody from Chicago had a standout game, but they got scores from Tyson Bagent and Darrynton Evans.

The win got New Orleans back to even at 4-4. As for Chicago, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-6.

Looking ahead, the Saints are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by eight points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when playing at home.

Odds

New Orleans is a big 7.5-point favorite against Chicago, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 41 points.

Series History

New Orleans has won all of the games they've played against Chicago in the last 6 years.