Watch Patriots vs. Jets: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Patriots vs. Jets football game
Who's Playing
New England (home) vs. N.Y. Jets (away)
Current Records: New England 2-0-0; N.Y. Jets 0-2-0
What to Know
New England will be playing 60 minutes on Sunday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will take on the Jets at 1 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots might have the Jets circled on their calendar as an easy win since they are a perfect 6-0 since 2016.
The Patriots kept a clean sheet against Miami last week. New England put a hurting on Miami to the tune of 43 to nothing. QB Tom Brady did work as he passed for 264 yards and 2 touchdowns. Brady ended up with a passer rating of 124.70.
Meanwhile, if the Jets were expecting to get some payback for the 17-21 loss against Cleveland the last time they met, then they were left disappointed. The Jets took a hard 3-23 fall against Cleveland. This makes it the second defeat in a row for the Jets.
New England's victory lifted them to 2-0 while the Jets' defeat dropped them down to 0-2. New England has yet to throw a single interception. As for the Jets, they haven't thrown an interception yet this season, either. So expect both teams to feel comfortable airing the ball out.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Patriots are a big 23 point favorite against the Jets.
Over/Under: 44
Series History
New England have won seven out of their last eight games against N.Y. Jets.
- Dec 30, 2018 - New England 38 vs. N.Y. Jets 3
- Nov 25, 2018 - N.Y. Jets 13 vs. New England 27
- Dec 31, 2017 - New England 26 vs. N.Y. Jets 6
- Oct 15, 2017 - N.Y. Jets 17 vs. New England 24
- Dec 24, 2016 - New England 41 vs. N.Y. Jets 3
- Nov 27, 2016 - N.Y. Jets 17 vs. New England 22
- Dec 27, 2015 - N.Y. Jets 26 vs. New England 20
- Oct 25, 2015 - New England 30 vs. N.Y. Jets 23
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
Watch This Game Live
-
Josh Jacobs loses 10 lbs due to illness
Josh Jacobs dealing with an illness, lost 10 pounds
-
Jaguars vs. Titans odds, top TNF picks
R.J. White has his finger on the pulse of the Titans and Jaguars.
-
Top Picks: Titans-Jaguars on TNF
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets
-
Fitzpatrick sparks in first practice
Fitzpatrick's arrival has given the Steelers a much-needed spark
-
Dolphins LB told to 'stay off' Tom Brady
Are NFL officials trying to protect Tom Brady?
-
Top NFL Week 3 survivor, knockout picks
SportsLine's model tells you which team to back in Week 3.