Watch Patriots vs. Jets: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

New England (home) vs. N.Y. Jets (away)

Current Records: New England 2-0-0; N.Y. Jets 0-2-0

What to Know

New England will be playing 60 minutes on Sunday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will take on the Jets at 1 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots might have the Jets circled on their calendar as an easy win since they are a perfect 6-0 since 2016.

The Patriots kept a clean sheet against Miami last week. New England put a hurting on Miami to the tune of 43 to nothing. QB Tom Brady did work as he passed for 264 yards and 2 touchdowns. Brady ended up with a passer rating of 124.70.

Meanwhile, if the Jets were expecting to get some payback for the 17-21 loss against Cleveland the last time they met, then they were left disappointed. The Jets took a hard 3-23 fall against Cleveland. This makes it the second defeat in a row for the Jets.

New England's victory lifted them to 2-0 while the Jets' defeat dropped them down to 0-2. New England has yet to throw a single interception. As for the Jets, they haven't thrown an interception yet this season, either. So expect both teams to feel comfortable airing the ball out.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Patriots are a big 23 point favorite against the Jets.

Over/Under: 44

Series History

New England have won seven out of their last eight games against N.Y. Jets.