Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ New Orleans

Current Records: Los Angeles 3-6; New Orleans 3-7

What to Know

The Los Angeles Rams will take on the New Orleans Saints at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Caesars Superdome. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The Rams came up short against the Arizona Cardinals this past Sunday, falling 27-17. One thing holding Los Angeles back was the mediocre play of QB John Wolford, who did not have his best game: despite one touchdown, he threw one interception and fumbled the ball once with only 5.89 yards per passing attempt. Wolford ended up with a passer rating of 119.70.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 10-10 at halftime, but New Orleans was not quite the Pittsburgh Steelers' equal in the second half when they met this past Sunday. New Orleans fell to Pittsburgh 20-10. No one had a standout game offensively for New Orleans, but they got one touchdown from TE Juwan Johnson.

Their defensive unit accumulated six sacks for a loss of 37 yards. It was a group effort with seven guys contributing.

The Rams are expected to lose this next one by 4. Neither team has fared well against the spread -- they are 2-6-1, while the Saints are 3-7.

Los Angeles is now 3-6 while New Orleans sits at 3-7. Los Angeles is 2-3 after losses this season, New Orleans 1-4-1.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: FOX

Odds

The Saints are a 4-point favorite against the Rams, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Los Angeles have won three out of their last five games against New Orleans.