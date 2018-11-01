Watch San Francisco vs. Oakland: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

San Francisco 49ers (home) vs. Oakland Raiders (away)

Current records: San Francisco 1-7; Oakland 1-6

What to Know

Oakland have been homebodies their last two games, but they are heading out on Thursday. They will take on San Francisco at 8:20 p.m. The teams both have had a rocky road up to this point with three consecutive losses for Oakland and six for San Francisco.

Last Sunday, Oakland came up short against Indianapolis, falling 28-42. A silver lining for Oakland was the play of Derek Carr, who passed for 244 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for San Francisco as they fell 15-18 to Arizona. The contest was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but San Francisco had been the slight favorite coming in.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:20 PM ET

Thursday at 8:20 PM ET Where: Levi's Stadium, California

Levi's Stadium, California TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $118.37

Prediction

The 49ers are a slight 2.5 point favorite against the Raiders.

This season, San Francisco are 2-6-0 against the spread. As for Oakland, they are 1-5-1 against the spread

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 49ers as a 3.5 point favorite.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.