The Baltimore Ravens will try to continue their Week 1 success when they face the New York Jets on Sunday. The Ravens are 5-1 in Kickoff Weekend games since 2016 and have outscored their opponents 204-59 in that span. On Sunday, they face a Jets team coming off a 4-13 season. Baltimore is favored by 6.5 points in the latest NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The game is one of 16 on a loaded Week 1 NFL schedule. Other key NFL matchups include the Cowboys and Buccaneers squaring off in a rematch of the Week 1 classic from last season and the Broncos' Russell Wilson returning to Seattle to face his former team, the Seahawks.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,500 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 138-97 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. Amazingly, it hasn't missed a top-rated pick since Week 15 last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has locked in five confident NFL best bets for Week 1.

Top Week 1 NFL picks

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is high on the Indianapolis Colts to cover as eight-point road favorites against the Houston Texans. Quarterback Matt Ryan enters his first season with the Colts with 73 career games of at least 300 passing yards. That's tied with Philip Rivers for the fourth-most such games in NFL history. Only Drew Brees (123), Tom Brady (108) and Peyton Manning (93) have more.

In addition, Texans quarterback Davis Mills struggled last season against Indianapolis. Over two games against the Colts, Mills was intercepted twice, sacked four times and did not throw a touchdown. He had just 292 yards passing and his passer rating of 60.0 against Indianapolis was his second lowest against any team he faced last year. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

How to make Week 1 NFL parlays

The model also jumped on four other NFL matchups where it says the line is way off, including an underdog that wins outright.

What are the model's top Week 1 NFL picks? And which other NFL matchups should you target for a strong 25-1 payout? Visit SportsLine now to see the Week 1 NFL best bets from a model on a 138-97 run on its top-rated picks, and find out.