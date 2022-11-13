DeAndre Hopkins will try to bounce back from a subpar outing when the Arizona Cardinals visit the NFC West-rival Los Angeles Rams on Sunday during the Week 10 NFL schedule. After missing Arizona's first six games due to a suspension, Hopkins racked up 103 receiving yards against New Orleans in his season debut. The five-time Pro Bowler amassed 159 yards at Minnesota in his second contest, but was limited to 36 by Seattle last week. The Rams are 1.5-point favorites against the Cardinals in the latest Week 10 NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Which Week 10 NFL lines should you target with your Week 10 NFL bets? Before you make any Week 10 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 151-108 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Top Week 10 NFL picks

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is high on the Tennessee Titans (-3) to cover the spread against the Denver Broncos. Tennessee received good news on Thursday, as Ryan Tannehill fully participated in practice after being limited earlier in the week. The 34-year-old quarterback missed the Titans' last two games with an ankle injury and the team's aerial attack struggled, as rookie Malik Willis completed only 12-of-30 pass attempts for 141 yards with no touchdowns in his place.

The Broncos have struggled offensively all season and are scoring 15.1 points per game, their lowest average through eight games since 1992. They have produced more than 16 points only twice in eight contests and are averaging 19 away from home this year. That is one reason the Titans are covering the spread in almost 60% of simulations. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

