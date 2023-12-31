The Week 17 NFL schedule brings a sense of normalcy with 14 games slated to take place on Sunday. Many of them have massive playoff implications, including an NFC North showdown between the Vikings and Packers on Sunday night. Both teams are currently outside the playoff picture, but they are within striking distance heading into the final two weeks of the season. Minnesota is a one-point favorite in the Week 17 NFL odds via SportsLine consensus, and the Vikings beat the Packers by two touchdowns in the first meeting between these teams.

Elsewhere, the Steelers and the Seahawks will square off in a battle of 8-7 teams, so there are plenty of intriguing matchups to pick from when building Week 17 NFL parlays. Which teams should you target with your Week 17 NFL parlay picks? Before you make any Week 17 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 178-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 32-21 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has locked in five confident NFL best bets for Week 17. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a massive payout of around 25-1. You can only see the model's Week 17 NFL picks at SportsLine.

Top Week 17 NFL picks

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is backing the Chiefs (-6.5) to cover against the Bengals in a 4:25 p.m. ET start on Sunday. Cincinnati might have trouble recovering from its blowout loss to Pittsburgh, as that setback put the Bengals behind the Steelers for a potential postseason berth. The Bengals have to face a pair of quality opponents in the Chiefs and Browns, leaving them with an unlikely path to the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Kansas City will be trying to find its form before the playoffs begin, especially since it is coming off a loss to Las Vegas. The Chiefs lost two fumbles in that surprising setback, but they still own the No. 3 seed in the AFC. SportsLine's model has Kansas City's offense scoring nearly 30 points behind a strong performance from Patrick Mahomes, a big reason why the Chiefs are covering in nearly 60% of simulations. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

How to make Week 17 NFL parlays

The model also jumped on four other NFL matchups where it says the line is way off, including one favorite that covers with almost a touchdown to spare. You can only see the model's Week 17 NFL best bets and parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top Week 17 NFL picks, and which other NFL matchups should you target for a strong 25-1 payout? Visit SportsLine now to see the Week 17 NFL best bets from a model on a 178-129 run on top-rated picks, and find out.